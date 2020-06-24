5422 W Jessica Lane

Amenities

Come Check out this Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home. The Floorplan has an Open Living and Kitchen area. The Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances. There is One Spacious Bedroom and Full Bath on Lower Level and 3 Bedrooms on Second Story. The Master offers Separate Tub and Shower and Walk-In Closet. Big Backyard that was recently Renovated with low maintenance Pavers, Artificial Grass, and Rocks. No Rental Tax! Pets are Welcome with Owner Approval with a $300 Non Refundable Pet Deposit. Rent $1450/mo, $150 Admin Fee, $1450 Security Deposit, $55 Application Fee/Adult Schedule an appointment here: https://showmojo.com/cce3d472d3/gallery OR Call Kristi 320-267-1943 Available Jan.1 2020