Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very well maintained property, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliance. Front dining area opens to the family room for easy entertainment. Den/office off the family room. Comfortable master bedroom with walk-in closets, master bath has double sinks. Backyard has a covered patio all in a beautiful single story home. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included along with a gas stove.