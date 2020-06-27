All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5414 West Lydia Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:58 PM

5414 West Lydia Lane

5414 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5414 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located Near 51st Ave and Southern Ave!

The beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms Single Story home is ready to move-in. The home features an open kitchen overlooking the breakfast and great room. Foyer provides a large space, the kitchen features spacious countertops and a walk-in pantry to maximize storage, master bedroom is located in the back of the home to maintain privacy, the laundry room is centrally located. Also, this plan gives you a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a split-bedroom design to maintain privacy with children or guests. The home is located in the June Skies a beautiful community that offers a country feel, yet minutes to downtown and Sky Harbor Airport. This home has a nice sized lot and some scenic mountain views.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,187.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 West Lydia Lane have any available units?
5414 West Lydia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 West Lydia Lane have?
Some of 5414 West Lydia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 West Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5414 West Lydia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 West Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 West Lydia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5414 West Lydia Lane offer parking?
No, 5414 West Lydia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5414 West Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 West Lydia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 West Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 5414 West Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5414 West Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 5414 West Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 West Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 West Lydia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
