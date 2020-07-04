All apartments in Phoenix
5402 West Belleview Street

5402 West Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5402 West Belleview Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/1 condo with all tile flooring, fully updated kitchen, fresh neutral paint, premium corner unit, spacious over sized bedrooms, private tranquil backyard, storage, nearby by schools, off street and carport parking, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 West Belleview Street have any available units?
5402 West Belleview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5402 West Belleview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5402 West Belleview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 West Belleview Street pet-friendly?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5402 West Belleview Street offers parking.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street have a pool?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street have accessible units?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 West Belleview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 West Belleview Street does not have units with air conditioning.

