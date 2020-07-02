All apartments in Phoenix
5354 E EVERETT Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

5354 E EVERETT Drive

5354 East Everett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5354 East Everett Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2+ year lease term offered at $2,200/month! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 10. This stunning Scottsdale home is located in the coveted 85254 zip code with easy access to Desert Ridge, Kierland, 101 & 51 freeways in the highly sought after PV School District! Spacious floor plan with separate living & family rooms & all tile flooring (no carpet). Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash (matching backsplash in bathrooms) & black appliances overlooks backyard & family room with beehive fireplace. Large master bedroom featuring 2 walk-in closets & a 3/4 master bathroom with dual vessel sinks and granite counters. Block construction & energy efficient windows & doors help keep your utility costs down! Backyard is a private oasis w/covered patio+ pool *Refrigerator, washer, and dryer could be negotiated for sale from current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have any available units?
5354 E EVERETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have?
Some of 5354 E EVERETT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5354 E EVERETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5354 E EVERETT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5354 E EVERETT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5354 E EVERETT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5354 E EVERETT Drive offers parking.
Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5354 E EVERETT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5354 E EVERETT Drive has a pool.
Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 5354 E EVERETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5354 E EVERETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5354 E EVERETT Drive has units with dishwashers.

