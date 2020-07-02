5354 E EVERETT Drive

Amenities

2+ year lease term offered at $2,200/month! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 10. This stunning Scottsdale home is located in the coveted 85254 zip code with easy access to Desert Ridge, Kierland, 101 & 51 freeways in the highly sought after PV School District! Spacious floor plan with separate living & family rooms & all tile flooring (no carpet). Large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash (matching backsplash in bathrooms) & black appliances overlooks backyard & family room with beehive fireplace. Large master bedroom featuring 2 walk-in closets & a 3/4 master bathroom with dual vessel sinks and granite counters. Block construction & energy efficient windows & doors help keep your utility costs down! Backyard is a private oasis w/covered patio+ pool *Refrigerator, washer, and dryer could be negotiated for sale from current tenant.