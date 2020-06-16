All apartments in Phoenix
5335 W GWEN Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

5335 W GWEN Street

5335 West Gwen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5335 West Gwen Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Large private pool with diving board for those hot days coming!! Spacious five bedrooms, four baths! All travertine tile and laminate throughout, no carpet. Ground floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths; formal living room, dining or office area, family room off the kitchen which features lots of counter space, gas range, double ovens, breakfast bar, dinette area. Basement has huge game room or another living area, bedroom and full bathroom. The backyard is beautiful and shady with lush landscaping, grass area, covered patio and the large pool! NOTE: Full weekly pool service and front yard monthly weed control is included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 W GWEN Street have any available units?
5335 W GWEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 W GWEN Street have?
Some of 5335 W GWEN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 W GWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
5335 W GWEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 W GWEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 5335 W GWEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5335 W GWEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 5335 W GWEN Street offers parking.
Does 5335 W GWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 W GWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 W GWEN Street have a pool?
Yes, 5335 W GWEN Street has a pool.
Does 5335 W GWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 5335 W GWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 W GWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 W GWEN Street has units with dishwashers.

