5335 W GWEN Street

Large private pool with diving board for those hot days coming!! Spacious five bedrooms, four baths! All travertine tile and laminate throughout, no carpet. Ground floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths; formal living room, dining or office area, family room off the kitchen which features lots of counter space, gas range, double ovens, breakfast bar, dinette area. Basement has huge game room or another living area, bedroom and full bathroom. The backyard is beautiful and shady with lush landscaping, grass area, covered patio and the large pool! NOTE: Full weekly pool service and front yard monthly weed control is included!!