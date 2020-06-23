All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5302 W HACKAMORE Drive

5302 West Hackamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 West Hackamore Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom Stetson Valley Home Is Proudly Located In The Highly Rated Deer Valley Unified School District. Stetson Valley Offers Many Community Parks, Biking & Walking Trails Throughout The Community And Hiking Trails At Deem Hills Park. You Will Love The Designer Aspects Of This Lovely Home; Including Plantation Shutters, Tile Floors Throughout, Granite Counters, 42' Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliances And So Much More. The Well-Designed Backyard Is Perfect For Entertaining With An Amazing Outdoor Kitchen, Extensive Use Of Pavers And Lush Landscape With Professional Monthly Landscaping Service Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have any available units?
5302 W HACKAMORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have?
Some of 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 W HACKAMORE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive does offer parking.
Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have a pool?
No, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 W HACKAMORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
