5253 N 31ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful patio home in exclusive Biltmore Village on the Lakes in gated community. Fully furnished 3 beds/2 baths plus den. C -shape floor plans with lots of natural light that wraps around private yard with pool and spa. Plus high balcony with views. Huge glass windows that offer pool view from nearly every room in the home. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Spacious living room with fireplace. Large bedroom with a king size bed and assess to the pool plus a huge walk in closet. Two other bedrooms are connected to den with skylight, desk, electric piano and work out equipment. This home includes everything you need for a short vacation or temporary housing. Great location close to shopping, eating, hiking, golfing.