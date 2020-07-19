All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5253 N 31ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5253 N 31ST Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

5253 N 31ST Place

5253 North 31st Place · (602) 321-5795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5253 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful patio home in exclusive Biltmore Village on the Lakes in gated community. Fully furnished 3 beds/2 baths plus den. C -shape floor plans with lots of natural light that wraps around private yard with pool and spa. Plus high balcony with views. Huge glass windows that offer pool view from nearly every room in the home. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Spacious living room with fireplace. Large bedroom with a king size bed and assess to the pool plus a huge walk in closet. Two other bedrooms are connected to den with skylight, desk, electric piano and work out equipment. This home includes everything you need for a short vacation or temporary housing. Great location close to shopping, eating, hiking, golfing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 N 31ST Place have any available units?
5253 N 31ST Place has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 N 31ST Place have?
Some of 5253 N 31ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 N 31ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
5253 N 31ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 N 31ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 5253 N 31ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5253 N 31ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 5253 N 31ST Place offers parking.
Does 5253 N 31ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 N 31ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 N 31ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 5253 N 31ST Place has a pool.
Does 5253 N 31ST Place have accessible units?
No, 5253 N 31ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 N 31ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5253 N 31ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5253 N 31ST Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity