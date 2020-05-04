Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5250 N 42ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5250 N 42ND Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5250 N 42ND Drive
5250 North 42nd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5250 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a Beautiful 2 story town home with tile flooring , granite counter tops , washer/dryer hooks ups , community pool with private patio and assigned parking .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have any available units?
5250 N 42ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5250 N 42ND Drive have?
Some of 5250 N 42ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5250 N 42ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5250 N 42ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 N 42ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5250 N 42ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive offers parking.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive has a pool.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 5250 N 42ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College