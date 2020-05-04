All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5250 N 42ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5250 N 42ND Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:45 PM

5250 N 42ND Drive

5250 North 42nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5250 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a Beautiful 2 story town home with tile flooring , granite counter tops , washer/dryer hooks ups , community pool with private patio and assigned parking .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have any available units?
5250 N 42ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5250 N 42ND Drive have?
Some of 5250 N 42ND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 N 42ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5250 N 42ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 N 42ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5250 N 42ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive offers parking.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive has a pool.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 5250 N 42ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 N 42ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 N 42ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College