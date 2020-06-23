5240 E CHOLLA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

WOW! What an incredible property!!! Humongous yard with full lighted tennis court and pool and heated spa. It is like living in a resort full time!! Great curb appeal with side entry garage and landscaping that is being completely redone this month in front - Home has been remodeled and recently painted and updated. Shows beautifully. Lots of French doors to the incredible back yard that is like a resort. Master suite is huge with updated bath that includes double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Split guest bedroom with own bath, plus two more spacious bedrooms and one more large bath with dbl sinks as well. A MUST SEE!