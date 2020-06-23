All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5240 E CHOLLA Street

5240 East Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

5240 East Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WOW! What an incredible property!!! Humongous yard with full lighted tennis court and pool and heated spa. It is like living in a resort full time!! Great curb appeal with side entry garage and landscaping that is being completely redone this month in front - Home has been remodeled and recently painted and updated. Shows beautifully. Lots of French doors to the incredible back yard that is like a resort. Master suite is huge with updated bath that includes double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Split guest bedroom with own bath, plus two more spacious bedrooms and one more large bath with dbl sinks as well. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have any available units?
5240 E CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 5240 E CHOLLA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 E CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5240 E CHOLLA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 E CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 5240 E CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5240 E CHOLLA Street does offer parking.
Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 E CHOLLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have a pool?
Yes, 5240 E CHOLLA Street has a pool.
Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 5240 E CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 E CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 E CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
