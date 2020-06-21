5234 E BLANCHE Drive

Amenities

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY READY--- Remodeled 3 bedroom plus a den home on a quiet interior north/south lot in zip code 85254. Features include a newer reliable HVAC unit, granite counters, 18 inch tile in traffic areas, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, vaulted ceilings, 2 closets in master, oversized covered patio, huge backyard with grass, RV gate with RV parking and concrete slab in backyard, workshop in backyard with power running to in and more! All this within walking distance to excellent schools! Close to Mayo Hospital, PV Mall, Desert Ridge, Kierland, and 101/51 freeways too! Paradise Valley School District #69 is one of the top districts in Maricopa County.