5234 E BLANCHE Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

5234 E BLANCHE Drive

5234 East Blanche Drive · (602) 920-8448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5234 East Blanche Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY READY--- Remodeled 3 bedroom plus a den home on a quiet interior north/south lot in zip code 85254. Features include a newer reliable HVAC unit, granite counters, 18 inch tile in traffic areas, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, vaulted ceilings, 2 closets in master, oversized covered patio, huge backyard with grass, RV gate with RV parking and concrete slab in backyard, workshop in backyard with power running to in and more! All this within walking distance to excellent schools! Close to Mayo Hospital, PV Mall, Desert Ridge, Kierland, and 101/51 freeways too! Paradise Valley School District #69 is one of the top districts in Maricopa County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have any available units?
5234 E BLANCHE Drive has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have?
Some of 5234 E BLANCHE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 E BLANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5234 E BLANCHE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 E BLANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive does offer parking.
Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 E BLANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234 E BLANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
