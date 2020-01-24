523 E Roanoke Avenue

Amenities
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 523 E. Roanoke Ave unit #C Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo. This home is fully furnished, within walking distance to the light rail & downtown Phoenix, updating throughout; appliances included, bed room has a ceiling fan. this home is available now. Small dogs are accepted with a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. A $200 refundable cleaning deposit. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,050 + 4% Tax/ $1,050 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).