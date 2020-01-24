All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

523 E Roanoke Avenue

523 East Roanoke Avenue · (480) 318-1187
Location

523 East Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Alvarado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 523 E. Roanoke Ave unit #C Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo. This home is fully furnished, within walking distance to the light rail & downtown Phoenix, updating throughout; appliances included, bed room has a ceiling fan. this home is available now. Small dogs are accepted with a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. A $200 refundable cleaning deposit. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,050 + 4% Tax/ $1,050 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
523 E Roanoke Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have?
Some of 523 E Roanoke Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 E Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
523 E Roanoke Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 E Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 E Roanoke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 523 E Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 E Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 523 E Roanoke Avenue has a pool.
Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 523 E Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 523 E Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 E Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
