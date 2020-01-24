523 E Roanoke Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 523 E. Roanoke Ave unit #C Phoenix, Az. 85017 this nicely updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo. This home is fully furnished, within walking distance to the light rail & downtown Phoenix, updating throughout; appliances included, bed room has a ceiling fan. this home is available now. Small dogs are accepted with a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit but no cats. A $200 refundable cleaning deposit. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,050 + 4% Tax/ $1,050 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).