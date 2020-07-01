Amenities
5229 W IAN DR Laveen, AZ 85339,
Subdivision: Cheatham Farms West,
Located in the center of the highly desired Cheatham Farms community, this fantastic 4 Bed, 2.75 Bath home sets up great for many family dynamics. 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths upstairs, and guest bathroom and 1 bedroom on main level that could be used as an office. Community playgrounds, walking trails, and basketball court. Less than a mile from major shopping, grocery, restaurants, banks, services, etc.
Cross Streets: 51st Ave & Baseline Road Directions: S to Ian Drive, W to 51st Drive, S to Desert Lane, W to 51st Lane, N to Ian Drive, W to the 7th home on the south side of street.
Lessee to verify all information.