Phoenix, AZ
5229 W Ian Dr
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

5229 W Ian Dr

5229 West Ian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5229 West Ian Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
5229 W IAN DR Laveen, AZ 85339,

Subdivision: Cheatham Farms West,

Located in the center of the highly desired Cheatham Farms community, this fantastic 4 Bed, 2.75 Bath home sets up great for many family dynamics. 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths upstairs, and guest bathroom and 1 bedroom on main level that could be used as an office. Community playgrounds, walking trails, and basketball court. Less than a mile from major shopping, grocery, restaurants, banks, services, etc.

Cross Streets: 51st Ave & Baseline Road Directions: S to Ian Drive, W to 51st Drive, S to Desert Lane, W to 51st Lane, N to Ian Drive, W to the 7th home on the south side of street.

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 W Ian Dr have any available units?
5229 W Ian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 W Ian Dr have?
Some of 5229 W Ian Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 W Ian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5229 W Ian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 W Ian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5229 W Ian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5229 W Ian Dr offer parking?
No, 5229 W Ian Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5229 W Ian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 W Ian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 W Ian Dr have a pool?
No, 5229 W Ian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5229 W Ian Dr have accessible units?
No, 5229 W Ian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 W Ian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 W Ian Dr has units with dishwashers.

