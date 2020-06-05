All apartments in Phoenix
5221 S 21ST AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5221 S 21ST AVE

5221 South 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5221 South 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Built in 1962.

Gorgeous, unique, lots of tile! Custom kitchen cabinets, large laundry room! Come tour your new home! Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing. This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Updated photos to follow upon tenant move out. Currently occupied. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

Gorgeous, unique, lots of tile! Custom kitchen cabinets, large laundry room! Come tour your new home! Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing. This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have any available units?
5221 S 21ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5221 S 21ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5221 S 21ST AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 S 21ST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE offer parking?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have a pool?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 S 21ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 S 21ST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
