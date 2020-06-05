5221 S 21ST AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Built in 1962.



Gorgeous, unique, lots of tile! Custom kitchen cabinets, large laundry room! Come tour your new home! Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing. This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

Updated photos to follow upon tenant move out. Currently occupied. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



Gorgeous, unique, lots of tile! Custom kitchen cabinets, large laundry room! Come tour your new home! Please apply at rentnexgen.com for showing. This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate