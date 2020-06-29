All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5158 West Illini Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5158 West Illini Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:33 AM

5158 West Illini Street

5158 West Illini Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5158 West Illini Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 West Illini Street have any available units?
5158 West Illini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5158 West Illini Street currently offering any rent specials?
5158 West Illini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 West Illini Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5158 West Illini Street is pet friendly.
Does 5158 West Illini Street offer parking?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not offer parking.
Does 5158 West Illini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 West Illini Street have a pool?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not have a pool.
Does 5158 West Illini Street have accessible units?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 West Illini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5158 West Illini Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5158 West Illini Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College