Transitional Ranch in the heart of the Willo Historic District! Main House 2 Bedroom, Wood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Beautifully landscaped back yard with covered patio, ramada and storage shed. Detached studio guest house with a 3/4 bath. Laundry is in the guest house. Cul-de-sac street with a mini-park. Short walk to the light rail on Central Avenue. Floor plan in documents tab. Income requirement 3x the lease amount. Owner requires tenant to carry a renters insurance policy.