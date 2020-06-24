5134 N 34TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious townhouse in popular Biltmore area! Property has 2 levels, including 3 spacious bedrooms (all upstairs and each with their own bath) with the master at one end, & 2 bedrooms at opposite end. Downstairs you'll find the kitchen, dining area, living rm, family rm & powder rm. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry & stainless appliances. Enjoy a cozy, private covered patio downstairs & a covered balcony upstairs. Home has a 2 car garage. Security system available if tenant wishes to activate it (not included in rent). HVAC system 2 years old. NOTE: APPLICATION IS UNDERWAY