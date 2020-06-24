All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5134 N 34TH Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

5134 N 34TH Way

5134 North 34th Way · No Longer Available
Location

5134 North 34th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious townhouse in popular Biltmore area! Property has 2 levels, including 3 spacious bedrooms (all upstairs and each with their own bath) with the master at one end, & 2 bedrooms at opposite end. Downstairs you'll find the kitchen, dining area, living rm, family rm & powder rm. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry & stainless appliances. Enjoy a cozy, private covered patio downstairs & a covered balcony upstairs. Home has a 2 car garage. Security system available if tenant wishes to activate it (not included in rent). HVAC system 2 years old. NOTE: APPLICATION IS UNDERWAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 N 34TH Way have any available units?
5134 N 34TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 N 34TH Way have?
Some of 5134 N 34TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 N 34TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
5134 N 34TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 N 34TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 5134 N 34TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5134 N 34TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 5134 N 34TH Way offers parking.
Does 5134 N 34TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 N 34TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 N 34TH Way have a pool?
No, 5134 N 34TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 5134 N 34TH Way have accessible units?
No, 5134 N 34TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 N 34TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 N 34TH Way has units with dishwashers.

