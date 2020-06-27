5131 E Oak St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78da28205f ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rental with 835 SqFt. Extremely well maintained and in immaculate condition. Easy access to city transportation, airport and both the 202, 51 and 101! Water, sewer and trash fees are included in Rent. Includes covered parking Laundry on-site FAQ\'s How much is the rent? $850 How much is the security deposit? $850 When can i move in? Its move in ready and would consider application with move in date July 1st or earlier. What is the minimum lease term?: 12 months What is the application fee?: $40 Application Fee for every adult over the age of 18 Will you allow Pets? Pets are negotiable. (accepts cats/dogs except Pitbull) Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/78da28205f Click here to submit application: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Just got back on the market since approved tenant had a family emergency and can\'t move forward with the lease. We will process the first application we receive.