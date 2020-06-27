All apartments in Phoenix
5131 E Oak St

5131 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5131 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78da28205f ---- Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rental with 835 SqFt. Extremely well maintained and in immaculate condition. Easy access to city transportation, airport and both the 202, 51 and 101! Water, sewer and trash fees are included in Rent. Includes covered parking Laundry on-site FAQ\'s How much is the rent? $850 How much is the security deposit? $850 When can i move in? Its move in ready and would consider application with move in date July 1st or earlier. What is the minimum lease term?: 12 months What is the application fee?: $40 Application Fee for every adult over the age of 18 Will you allow Pets? Pets are negotiable. (accepts cats/dogs except Pitbull) Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/78da28205f Click here to submit application: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Just got back on the market since approved tenant had a family emergency and can\'t move forward with the lease. We will process the first application we receive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 E Oak St have any available units?
5131 E Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5131 E Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
5131 E Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 E Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 E Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 5131 E Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 5131 E Oak St offers parking.
Does 5131 E Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 E Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 E Oak St have a pool?
No, 5131 E Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 5131 E Oak St have accessible units?
No, 5131 E Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 E Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 E Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 E Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 E Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.

