5124 N 31ST Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub internet access

FULLY FURNISHED This large one bedroom with sunset views will be memorable for sure. The location is perfect in the highly esteemed Biltmore area of Phoenix. Camelback and 32nd. Third floor elevator building with covered parking. After entering the condo step into a totally remodeled unit. The galley kitchen with breakfast nook is on the right and is fully stocked for your comfort. The is a full sized washer and dryer just off the kitchen as well. The great room, living room and dining room is spacious and can accommodate family and friends. Dining for 6, a comfortable sectional and additional chase for relaxing or reading. The chase also turns into a single bed for an overnight guest. The large screen TV is great as well as super WIFI. Step into the queen sized bedroom suite. Watch TV from bed or from the relaxing recliner. The bath has double sinks a large walk in closet and separate tub shower combination and toilet room. The balcony is just off the master with spacious seating, room for socializing and sunset views for miles.



The Biltmore Terrace Condominiums is a gated community located on the Arizona Biltmore Estates, adjacent to the 3rd and 4th holes of the Arizona Biltmore Golf Course. With lovely lake and mountain views, the Biltmore Terrace is within walking distance of multiple 5 star restaurants and the Biltmore Fashion Park. The Biltmore Terrace is a desirable, gated community with a manned front gate by day and a 24 hour roving patrol and gorgeous upkeep of grounds and facilities. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, and a freshly renovated clubhouse and exercise room. Within minutes are many hiking trails including Piestewa Peak, Camelback Mountain, and Dreamy Draw. Just through the back gate of the property is shopping, coffee and restaurants including Hava Java, Delux, Keegans and Gelato Spot to name a few.



Easy living right in the middle of the Phoenix metro valley. Get anywhere, east or west in 20 minutes. Scottsdale, baseball and more close to everything.



