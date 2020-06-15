All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5124 N 31ST Place

5124 North 31st Place · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5124 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED This large one bedroom with sunset views will be memorable for sure. The location is perfect in the highly esteemed Biltmore area of Phoenix. Camelback and 32nd. Third floor elevator building with covered parking. After entering the condo step into a totally remodeled unit. The galley kitchen with breakfast nook is on the right and is fully stocked for your comfort. The is a full sized washer and dryer just off the kitchen as well. The great room, living room and dining room is spacious and can accommodate family and friends. Dining for 6, a comfortable sectional and additional chase for relaxing or reading. The chase also turns into a single bed for an overnight guest. The large screen TV is great as well as super WIFI. Step into the queen sized bedroom suite. Watch TV from bed or from the relaxing recliner. The bath has double sinks a large walk in closet and separate tub shower combination and toilet room. The balcony is just off the master with spacious seating, room for socializing and sunset views for miles.

The Biltmore Terrace Condominiums is a gated community located on the Arizona Biltmore Estates, adjacent to the 3rd and 4th holes of the Arizona Biltmore Golf Course. With lovely lake and mountain views, the Biltmore Terrace is within walking distance of multiple 5 star restaurants and the Biltmore Fashion Park. The Biltmore Terrace is a desirable, gated community with a manned front gate by day and a 24 hour roving patrol and gorgeous upkeep of grounds and facilities. Amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, and a freshly renovated clubhouse and exercise room. Within minutes are many hiking trails including Piestewa Peak, Camelback Mountain, and Dreamy Draw. Just through the back gate of the property is shopping, coffee and restaurants including Hava Java, Delux, Keegans and Gelato Spot to name a few.

Easy living right in the middle of the Phoenix metro valley. Get anywhere, east or west in 20 minutes. Scottsdale, baseball and more close to everything.

New to the market. Come visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 N 31ST Place have any available units?
5124 N 31ST Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 N 31ST Place have?
Some of 5124 N 31ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 N 31ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
5124 N 31ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 N 31ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 5124 N 31ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5124 N 31ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 5124 N 31ST Place does offer parking.
Does 5124 N 31ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 N 31ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 N 31ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 5124 N 31ST Place has a pool.
Does 5124 N 31ST Place have accessible units?
No, 5124 N 31ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 N 31ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 N 31ST Place has units with dishwashers.
