5117 E VERDE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Don't Miss This Beautiful Home. Open floor plan living, dining & kitchen to one great open entertaining space. All bedrooms have french door access to tranquil backyard oasis. Living rm french doors open to side patio perfect for BBQ and entertaining. Granite counters in Kitchen & both bathrooms. Master & 3rd bedroom have walk in closets. One car garage & RV gate in back offer flexible parking option.$45 credit check fee per adult 18+. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $225 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!