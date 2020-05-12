5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings . Great for working at home professionals. Master bath has large shower with designer tiles and custom walk in closet. Upgraded carpet, additional cabinets and plantation shutters throughout condo. Smart Home features WiFI thermostat, alarm, locks and lighting. Laundry with cabinets, washer and dryer. Attached Two car garage. Spacious balcony over looking western sky and mountains. Enjoy the Resort Style Community Pool, heated spa and workout facility. Grocery, eaterys and trails within Walking distance. Great Cave Creek location.