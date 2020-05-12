All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:52 AM

5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive

5100 Rancho Paloma Drive · (480) 204-2415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2064 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings . Great for working at home professionals. Master bath has large shower with designer tiles and custom walk in closet. Upgraded carpet, additional cabinets and plantation shutters throughout condo. Smart Home features WiFI thermostat, alarm, locks and lighting. Laundry with cabinets, washer and dryer. Attached Two car garage. Spacious balcony over looking western sky and mountains. Enjoy the Resort Style Community Pool, heated spa and workout facility. Grocery, eaterys and trails within Walking distance. Great Cave Creek location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have any available units?
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have?
Some of 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive does offer parking.
Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive has a pool.
Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have accessible units?
No, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive has units with dishwashers.
