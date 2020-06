Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A Must See! This Stylish Home Offers a Low Maintenance Yard And A Sparkling Pool That Includes Weekly Pool Service! This Lovely Home Is Conveniently Located Near The Loop 101, Offering Quick Access To The Entire Valley. New Wood Plank Tile Floor Throughout, No Dirty Carpet To Deal With. With A Great Outdoor Space, New Stainless Appliances, Fresh Designer Paint And Stylish Lighting Throughout, You Will Truly Appreciate This Great Home.