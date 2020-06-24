All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

5013 W. Roanoke Ave.

5013 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5013 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This great family home features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Built in 1972 with 1191 sq ft. One car carport for off street parking.

Cash/Finance purchase $195,000
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,365 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have any available units?
5013 W. Roanoke Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5013 W. Roanoke Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. offers parking.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have a pool?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5013 W. Roanoke Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
