Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4941 West Granada Road

4941 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

4941 West Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single level 3 bed, 2 bath home with a den & 2 bonus rooms! Tile flooring throughout, and granite counter tops and dark cabinetry in the kitchen. Front yard has decorative block fencing, and a big shade tree. Back yard has a storage shed and another big shade tree! This house located at 4941 W Granada Rd in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 West Granada Road have any available units?
4941 West Granada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4941 West Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
4941 West Granada Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 West Granada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 West Granada Road is pet friendly.
Does 4941 West Granada Road offer parking?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not offer parking.
Does 4941 West Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 West Granada Road have a pool?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 4941 West Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 West Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 West Granada Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 West Granada Road does not have units with air conditioning.
