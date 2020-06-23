4941 West Granada Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single level 3 bed, 2 bath home with a den & 2 bonus rooms! Tile flooring throughout, and granite counter tops and dark cabinetry in the kitchen. Front yard has decorative block fencing, and a big shade tree. Back yard has a storage shed and another big shade tree! This house located at 4941 W Granada Rd in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.