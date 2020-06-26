All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE --
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE --

4931 East Calle Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

4931 East Calle Del Norte, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
hot tub
If homes could tell a story, this one would speak of joyous family gatherings, a house full of laughter, and design that is meant to bring a smile to the face of everyone who enters. From the moment you arrive at this impressive residence you will be struck by its custom flair and surprisingly fresh elements. The unique finishes will leave you asking whose creative mind is behind this eclectic showpiece. Each and every room is loaded with character including a spectacular island kitchen, multiple living rooms and dining areas, a loft that doubles as a chic billiards room, a sleek home office, and dream worthy bedrooms, including a master retreat that is absolutely exquisite. Not to be overlooked is the butler's pantry and pool house, along with enormous doors that not only frame the setting perfectly, but also open to the phenomenal grounds with a lap pool, spa and multiple patios and balconies, fully exposing the natural beauty of this special setting. Sitting on a highly desirable street and surrounded by beautiful estate properties, this flawless home has manicured lawns, gorgeous flowerbeds, and fantastic mountain views, creating impeccable ambience and an environment that would be impossible not to be drawn to. This is a very special place waiting for the next lucky owner to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have any available units?
4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have?
Some of 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- currently offering any rent specials?
4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- pet-friendly?
No, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- offer parking?
No, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- does not offer parking.
Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have a pool?
Yes, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- has a pool.
Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have accessible units?
No, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE -- has units with dishwashers.
