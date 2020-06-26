4931 E CALLE DEL NORTE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool pool table hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table hot tub

If homes could tell a story, this one would speak of joyous family gatherings, a house full of laughter, and design that is meant to bring a smile to the face of everyone who enters. From the moment you arrive at this impressive residence you will be struck by its custom flair and surprisingly fresh elements. The unique finishes will leave you asking whose creative mind is behind this eclectic showpiece. Each and every room is loaded with character including a spectacular island kitchen, multiple living rooms and dining areas, a loft that doubles as a chic billiards room, a sleek home office, and dream worthy bedrooms, including a master retreat that is absolutely exquisite. Not to be overlooked is the butler's pantry and pool house, along with enormous doors that not only frame the setting perfectly, but also open to the phenomenal grounds with a lap pool, spa and multiple patios and balconies, fully exposing the natural beauty of this special setting. Sitting on a highly desirable street and surrounded by beautiful estate properties, this flawless home has manicured lawns, gorgeous flowerbeds, and fantastic mountain views, creating impeccable ambience and an environment that would be impossible not to be drawn to. This is a very special place waiting for the next lucky owner to call it home!