4920 E CHARTER OAK Road

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION!!! SCOTTSDALE FAMOUS 85254 ZIP CODE!!! 2,148 SF LARGE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE LEVEL HOME SEATING ON HUGE 16,000 SF LOT WITH HUMONGOUS POOL, GAZEBO, RV GATE AND SECOND DRIVEWAY!!! RESORT STYLE LIVING! ADDITIONAL 450 SF( IS NOT INCLUDED IN SQ FOOTAGE ) ENCLOSED ARIZONA ROOM CONVERTED INTO MOVIE THEATER! MAPLE KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NICE REMODELED BATHROOM, IMMACULATE ,CLEAN! OWNER IS WILLING TO PAY FOR POOL, FRONT AND BACK LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND HOME WARRANTY WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED ( TENANT TO PAY $70.00 SERVICE CALL FEE).THIS IS ALL INCLUSIVE RESORT STYLE LIVING!!! EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR FAMILY WITH KIDS, SCHOOLS START ON AUGUST 16TH IN SCOTTSDALE!!! AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1ST 2019!!!.