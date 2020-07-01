4912 N 72nd Ave

Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Camel Back Rd. and N 72nd Ave. Close to Los Altos Ranch Market, Academy of Math & Science Camelback, Grand Canyon University Golf Course. Two bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with air-conditioner, electric range oven, dishwasher and washer, and dryer hookups complement this great location.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
