Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4912 N 72nd Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

4912 N 72nd Ave

4912 N 72nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4912 N 72nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Property Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Camel Back Rd. and N 72nd Ave. Close to Los Altos Ranch Market, Academy of Math & Science Camelback, Grand Canyon University Golf Course. Two bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with air-conditioner, electric range oven, dishwasher and washer, and dryer hookups complement this great location.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 N 72nd Ave have any available units?
4912 N 72nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 N 72nd Ave have?
Some of 4912 N 72nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 N 72nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4912 N 72nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 N 72nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4912 N 72nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4912 N 72nd Ave offer parking?
No, 4912 N 72nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4912 N 72nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 N 72nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 N 72nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4912 N 72nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4912 N 72nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4912 N 72nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 N 72nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 N 72nd Ave has units with dishwashers.

