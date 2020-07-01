4912 N 72nd Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range oven

Great Phoenix Location at W Camel Back Rd. and N 72nd Ave. Close to Los Altos Ranch Market, Academy of Math & Science Camelback, Grand Canyon University Golf Course. Two bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with air-conditioner, electric range oven, dishwasher and washer, and dryer hookups complement this great location.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5622630)