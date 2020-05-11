All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4908 West Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4908 West Catalina Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

4908 West Catalina Drive

4908 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4908 West Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Must see 3 bedroom with nice back yard and Pool
3 bedroom 2 bath washer dryer
This home is $1399.00 a month!
Monthly pool service included

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has just been upgraded with new Cabinets, new granite countertops, New Appliances and all new flooring

You want more information or to view this home please contact Mark at 602-501-3889.

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
security deposit $1000.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 West Catalina Drive have any available units?
4908 West Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 West Catalina Drive have?
Some of 4908 West Catalina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 West Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4908 West Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 West Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 West Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4908 West Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 4908 West Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4908 West Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 West Catalina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 West Catalina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4908 West Catalina Drive has a pool.
Does 4908 West Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4908 West Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 West Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 West Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College