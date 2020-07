4908 East Magic Stone Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GERSON REALTY & MANAGEMENT

***ADULT 55YRS. & OLDER***OPEN AND AIRY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE. ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT, PLANTATION SHUTTERS IN GREAT ROOM, FIREPLACE, LARGE MASTER W/WALK IN CLOSET, SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, OUTSIDE STORAGE FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. WILL NOT LAST LONG, GORGEOUS UNIT!



Fees:

Lease Preparation - $195

Monthly Sales Tax - 2.3%

Monthly Administrative - 1%

Pet Approval (if applicable) - $150/per

Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200/per



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Contact us to schedule a showing.