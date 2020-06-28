4829 N 37TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

***RARE OPPORTUNITY*** This property does not become vacant often! Be walking distance from GCU campus, biking distance to the lightrail or have easy freeway access to anywhere in the valley! Spacious and well designed 2BR/1BA apartment with 700sqft to enjoy! A REAL MUST SEE! Freshly painted, Tile throughout, A Kitchen equipped with lots of storage! The exterior offers covered parking for your vehicles and lots of lighting for added comfort. If you want convenience and affordability....Contact us now before someone else does!!! ***NO CATS***