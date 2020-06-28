All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4829 N 37TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4829 N 37TH Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

4829 N 37TH Avenue

4829 North 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4829 North 37th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***RARE OPPORTUNITY*** This property does not become vacant often! Be walking distance from GCU campus, biking distance to the lightrail or have easy freeway access to anywhere in the valley! Spacious and well designed 2BR/1BA apartment with 700sqft to enjoy! A REAL MUST SEE! Freshly painted, Tile throughout, A Kitchen equipped with lots of storage! The exterior offers covered parking for your vehicles and lots of lighting for added comfort. If you want convenience and affordability....Contact us now before someone else does!!! ***NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have any available units?
4829 N 37TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have?
Some of 4829 N 37TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 N 37TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4829 N 37TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 N 37TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4829 N 37TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4829 N 37TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 N 37TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4829 N 37TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4829 N 37TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 N 37TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 N 37TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College