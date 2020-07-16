All apartments in Phoenix
4819 E BARWICK Drive
4819 E BARWICK Drive

4819 East Barwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4819 East Barwick Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For rent in Tatum Ranch - spacious 4 bdrm/2.5 bath home with a separate den! Formal living room with lots of natural light and wood floors. Large open kitchen features a generous island, granite counters, white cabinets, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The family room leads out to the private backyard and pool area. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master with ensuite bath - double sink vanity, separate tub & shower, spacious walk-in closet. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Roomy 3-car garage w/tons of built-in storage. Low maintenance landscaping front and back. Backyard features full covered patio and Pebble Tec play pool, which includes removable mesh fencing. Minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and the 101 freeway. Rent includes bi-monthly pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have any available units?
4819 E BARWICK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have?
Some of 4819 E BARWICK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 E BARWICK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4819 E BARWICK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 E BARWICK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4819 E BARWICK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4819 E BARWICK Drive offers parking.
Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4819 E BARWICK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4819 E BARWICK Drive has a pool.
Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4819 E BARWICK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 E BARWICK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4819 E BARWICK Drive has units with dishwashers.
