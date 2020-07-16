4819 E BARWICK Drive

Amenities

For rent in Tatum Ranch - spacious 4 bdrm/2.5 bath home with a separate den! Formal living room with lots of natural light and wood floors. Large open kitchen features a generous island, granite counters, white cabinets, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. The family room leads out to the private backyard and pool area. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master with ensuite bath - double sink vanity, separate tub & shower, spacious walk-in closet. Inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Roomy 3-car garage w/tons of built-in storage. Low maintenance landscaping front and back. Backyard features full covered patio and Pebble Tec play pool, which includes removable mesh fencing. Minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace and the 101 freeway. Rent includes bi-monthly pool maintenance.