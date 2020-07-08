All apartments in Phoenix
4805 W Kerry Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

4805 W Kerry Lane

4805 West Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4805 West Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOME IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 11/30/2019
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Separate Workshop, Upgraded Kitchen with Corian Counters, Spacious and Modern Great room Plan, Tile Roof, Split Bedrooms, Very Nice!
Major Crossroads: 51 Ave & Union Hills
Near: Arrowhead, Thunderbird, Deer Valley, Peoria Stadium
Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.
Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit
Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.
How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com
Office hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
REALTOR® Equal Housing Opportunity.
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

