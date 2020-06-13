All apartments in Phoenix
4805 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4805 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Move-in ready! Spacious 5 bedroom 2-story home in vicinity of Paradise Valley Mall. Nice Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Upgraded Cabinets. Refrigerator included! Family room has cozy fireplace and is open to a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining area enhance the openness of this floor plan. Grand staircase leads to three bedrooms as well as a spacious master bedroom. Separate tub and shower in master bath with large walk in closet. Downstairs also has a bedroom. Laundry room has plenty of storage as well as a utility sink.

No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered), monthly verifiable income above $6600. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.75% rental tax. $2250 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 East Paradise Lane have any available units?
4805 East Paradise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 East Paradise Lane have?
Some of 4805 East Paradise Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 East Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4805 East Paradise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 East Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 East Paradise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4805 East Paradise Lane offer parking?
No, 4805 East Paradise Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4805 East Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 East Paradise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 East Paradise Lane have a pool?
No, 4805 East Paradise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4805 East Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 4805 East Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 East Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 East Paradise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

