4805 East Paradise Lane

Move-in ready! Spacious 5 bedroom 2-story home in vicinity of Paradise Valley Mall. Nice Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Upgraded Cabinets. Refrigerator included! Family room has cozy fireplace and is open to a roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings in living/dining area enhance the openness of this floor plan. Grand staircase leads to three bedrooms as well as a spacious master bedroom. Separate tub and shower in master bath with large walk in closet. Downstairs also has a bedroom. Laundry room has plenty of storage as well as a utility sink.



No eviction history, no felony history, no cat, prefer no dog (one small dog under 25 lbs can be considered), monthly verifiable income above $6600. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.75% rental tax. $2250 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.