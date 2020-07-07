All apartments in Phoenix
4763 East Moreland Street

4763 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4763 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Lh6xjJuC237

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CENTRALIZED PHOENIX LOCATION CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING & SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL EAT IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES & LARGE ISLAND! MODERN WOODPLANK TILE. Located Near 48th St and McDowell Rd! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters with breakfast bar, and contemporary pendant lighting. Woodplank tile throughout, no carpet! Updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer included in unit! Pets depending on landlord approval.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4763 East Moreland Street have any available units?
4763 East Moreland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4763 East Moreland Street have?
Some of 4763 East Moreland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4763 East Moreland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4763 East Moreland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4763 East Moreland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4763 East Moreland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4763 East Moreland Street offer parking?
No, 4763 East Moreland Street does not offer parking.
Does 4763 East Moreland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4763 East Moreland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4763 East Moreland Street have a pool?
No, 4763 East Moreland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4763 East Moreland Street have accessible units?
No, 4763 East Moreland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4763 East Moreland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4763 East Moreland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

