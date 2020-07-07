4763 East Moreland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN CENTRALIZED PHOENIX LOCATION CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, DINING & SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL EAT IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES & LARGE ISLAND! MODERN WOODPLANK TILE. Located Near 48th St and McDowell Rd! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters with breakfast bar, and contemporary pendant lighting. Woodplank tile throughout, no carpet! Updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer included in unit! Pets depending on landlord approval.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,312.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

