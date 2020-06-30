All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

4737 N 13th Ave

4737 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4737 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming uptown property built in 1956 has tons of character! Inside you'll find modern tile plank style flooring, neutral paint & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms & a private backyard with plenty of grass and a large covered patio. Ideal location close to restaurants, shopping and downtown. 1 small dog or up to two cats will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 N 13th Ave have any available units?
4737 N 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4737 N 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4737 N 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 N 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 N 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4737 N 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4737 N 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

