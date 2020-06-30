4737 N 13th Ave

Amenities

Charming uptown property built in 1956 has tons of character! Inside you'll find modern tile plank style flooring, neutral paint & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. 3 spacious bedrooms & a private backyard with plenty of grass and a large covered patio. Ideal location close to restaurants, shopping and downtown. 1 small dog or up to two cats will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.