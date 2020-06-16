Amenities
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed home in Upscale Gated Stetson Community in North West Phoenix - Beautiful private gated community, 2 Story house very private. Beautiful backyard.. Kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, R/O System. 4 Bedrooms plus bonus room upstairs, 2 1/2 baths, window treatments. Laundry room, washer & dryer included.. Back yard, artificial turf, fruit trees and very lush. 2 Car garage with storage cabinets. Lots of open spaces, parks and walking trails nearby...MUST SEE!!
Only service dogs welcome!!
View Video of home
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W7G5jZMjvR3&utm_source=4
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4967592)