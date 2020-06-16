All apartments in Phoenix
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass

4729 West Sweet Iron Pass · (480) 650-0688
Location

4729 West Sweet Iron Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Indian Springs Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2622 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 4 Bed home in Upscale Gated Stetson Community in North West Phoenix - Beautiful private gated community, 2 Story house very private. Beautiful backyard.. Kitchen has stainless steel GE appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, R/O System. 4 Bedrooms plus bonus room upstairs, 2 1/2 baths, window treatments. Laundry room, washer & dryer included.. Back yard, artificial turf, fruit trees and very lush. 2 Car garage with storage cabinets. Lots of open spaces, parks and walking trails nearby...MUST SEE!!

Only service dogs welcome!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4967592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have any available units?
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have?
Some of 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4729 W Sweet Iron Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass is pet friendly.
Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass does offer parking.
Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have a pool?
No, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass does not have a pool.
Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have accessible units?
No, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 W Sweet Iron Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
