Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:10 AM

4720 E PRESERVE Way

4720 East Preserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

4720 East Preserve Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single level - great room floor plan - 3 bedroom - 2 bath - 2 car garage - with a great lot that backs to natural open space. Large kitchen with eat in dining and plenty of cabinets and storage - This home is located in Arroyo Trails and is a gated community located within Dove Valley Ranch. Tenant responsible rental tax of 2.3%. Owner will take care of landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have any available units?
4720 E PRESERVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have?
Some of 4720 E PRESERVE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 E PRESERVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
4720 E PRESERVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 E PRESERVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 4720 E PRESERVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 4720 E PRESERVE Way offers parking.
Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 E PRESERVE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have a pool?
No, 4720 E PRESERVE Way does not have a pool.
Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have accessible units?
No, 4720 E PRESERVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 E PRESERVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 E PRESERVE Way has units with dishwashers.

