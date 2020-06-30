4720 E PRESERVE Way

Wonderful single level - great room floor plan - 3 bedroom - 2 bath - 2 car garage - with a great lot that backs to natural open space. Large kitchen with eat in dining and plenty of cabinets and storage - This home is located in Arroyo Trails and is a gated community located within Dove Valley Ranch. Tenant responsible rental tax of 2.3%. Owner will take care of landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
