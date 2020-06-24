4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane

Amenities

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, NO ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES OR APPS BEING ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME, THANK YOU. Welcome to the newest offering in Ahwatukee!! 2 bedroom/2 bath home, plus Den/Office & Private Pool! Incredibly clean & well maintained. Peaceful backyard with lots of room around the Gorgeous Pool. New Carpet was installed less than 1 year ao. Newer A/C Installed for efficiency & cool temps this summer!!! Newer Stainless/Black Gas Range, Dishwasher along with Stainless Steel sink in kitchen. Large Island which opens to Great Room. Plantation Shutters in front room. Temporary pool fence available if needed. Covered patio and shed in backyard. Den/Office could be 3rd bedroom but does not have closet.