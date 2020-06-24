All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane

4718 East Goldfinch Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4718 East Goldfinch Gate Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED, NO ADDITIONAL INQUIRIES OR APPS BEING ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME, THANK YOU. Welcome to the newest offering in Ahwatukee!! 2 bedroom/2 bath home, plus Den/Office & Private Pool! Incredibly clean & well maintained. Peaceful backyard with lots of room around the Gorgeous Pool. New Carpet was installed less than 1 year ao. Newer A/C Installed for efficiency & cool temps this summer!!! Newer Stainless/Black Gas Range, Dishwasher along with Stainless Steel sink in kitchen. Large Island which opens to Great Room. Plantation Shutters in front room. Temporary pool fence available if needed. Covered patio and shed in backyard. Den/Office could be 3rd bedroom but does not have closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have any available units?
4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have?
Some of 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane offers parking.
Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane has a pool.
Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4718 E GOLDFINCH GATE Lane has units with dishwashers.
