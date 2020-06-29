4717 N. 35th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready 3 Bed / 2 Bath block home located in the Northwest Village Community. Home features a spacious floor plan that gives home an open feeling & fresh 2 tone paint on interior and exterior of home. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout, granite counter top, dual pane windows throughout, stucco throughout exterior, newer electrical wiring plumbing, bathroom vanities, toilets, bathtub. Huge backyard is great for entertaining. Close to park, bus services, & local amenities. Come see this home! Small pets considered with owner's prior approval.



Call or text for details 602-672-1787



$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent