Phoenix, AZ
4717 N. 35th Ave.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

4717 N. 35th Ave.

4717 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4717 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Northwest Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Ready 3 Bed / 2 Bath block home located in the Northwest Village Community. Home features a spacious floor plan that gives home an open feeling & fresh 2 tone paint on interior and exterior of home. Brushed nickel fixtures throughout, granite counter top, dual pane windows throughout, stucco throughout exterior, newer electrical wiring plumbing, bathroom vanities, toilets, bathtub. Huge backyard is great for entertaining. Close to park, bus services, & local amenities. Come see this home! Small pets considered with owner's prior approval.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have any available units?
4717 N. 35th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4717 N. 35th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4717 N. 35th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 N. 35th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 N. 35th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. offer parking?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have a pool?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4717 N. 35th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4717 N. 35th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
