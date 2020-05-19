4708 East Darrel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great Location--48th St and Baseline! This home is a single story home (1700 sq ft) with stucco walls, new roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and four bedrooms! The master bedroom has a large closet and private bathroom. The house has tile, carpet, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and blinds! No pets. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $750 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.