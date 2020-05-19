All apartments in Phoenix
4708 East Darrel Road

4708 East Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Location

4708 East Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Knoell Garden Groves

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great Location--48th St and Baseline! This home is a single story home (1700 sq ft) with stucco walls, new roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and four bedrooms! The master bedroom has a large closet and private bathroom. The house has tile, carpet, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and blinds! No pets. No section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $750 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 East Darrel Road have any available units?
4708 East Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 East Darrel Road have?
Some of 4708 East Darrel Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 East Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
4708 East Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 East Darrel Road pet-friendly?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4708 East Darrel Road offer parking?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road does not offer parking.
Does 4708 East Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 East Darrel Road have a pool?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road does not have a pool.
Does 4708 East Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 East Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 East Darrel Road does not have units with dishwashers.

