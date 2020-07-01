All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4708 East Chambers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4708 East Chambers Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

4708 East Chambers Street

4708 East Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4708 East Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Patio Homes East

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 East Chambers Street have any available units?
4708 East Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4708 East Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
4708 East Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 East Chambers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 East Chambers Street is pet friendly.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 4708 East Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 East Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street have a pool?
Yes, 4708 East Chambers Street has a pool.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 4708 East Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 East Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 East Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 East Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College