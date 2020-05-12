All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4651 North 99th Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

4651 North 99th Drive

4651 North 99th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4651 North 99th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the POOL making it a great place to call home. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 North 99th Drive have any available units?
4651 North 99th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4651 North 99th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4651 North 99th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 North 99th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4651 North 99th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive offer parking?
No, 4651 North 99th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 North 99th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4651 North 99th Drive has a pool.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4651 North 99th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 North 99th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4651 North 99th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4651 North 99th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

