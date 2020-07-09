All apartments in Phoenix
4644 N. 22nd Street #2133
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

4644 N. 22nd Street #2133

4644 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4644 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Stunning multi-level townhouse in gated community! - This Biltmore area upscale home boasts a tri-level dual master floorplan with plenty of upgrades and brand new carpet. Spacious living area, eat-in kitchen w/ black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & lots of storage space! Full size washer/dryer included. 1/2 bath on main floor for guests, 2 full bathrooms & dual master bedrooms on top floor, complete w/ large walk in closets. Private balcony has views of the koi pond. Single car garage. Charming community w/ visitor parking throughout, beautiful fountains, landscaping, relaxing spa & a sparkling swimming pool. Main clubhouse offers a fitness center, billiard room, BBQ grills and more. Easy to the 51, airport close, 1st class shopping & restaurants at the Biltmore Shopping Park. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3928703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have any available units?
4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have?
Some of 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 currently offering any rent specials?
4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 pet-friendly?
No, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 offer parking?
Yes, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 offers parking.
Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have a pool?
Yes, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 has a pool.
Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have accessible units?
No, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 N. 22nd Street #2133 does not have units with dishwashers.

