4644 N. 22nd Street #2133

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Stunning multi-level townhouse in gated community! - This Biltmore area upscale home boasts a tri-level dual master floorplan with plenty of upgrades and brand new carpet. Spacious living area, eat-in kitchen w/ black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & lots of storage space! Full size washer/dryer included. 1/2 bath on main floor for guests, 2 full bathrooms & dual master bedrooms on top floor, complete w/ large walk in closets. Private balcony has views of the koi pond. Single car garage. Charming community w/ visitor parking throughout, beautiful fountains, landscaping, relaxing spa & a sparkling swimming pool. Main clubhouse offers a fitness center, billiard room, BBQ grills and more. Easy to the 51, airport close, 1st class shopping & restaurants at the Biltmore Shopping Park. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



