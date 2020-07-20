4640 N 65TH Street

Amenities

Amazing Camelback Mountain Views , patio overlooks 2nd Fairway of the Phoenician Resort Golf Course. Private Guard Gated Community offers a Turn-Key Resort Lifestyle only blocks to Scottsdale's best Shopping, Dining, Galleries and Vibrant Venues. This 1630sf of Open Living Space feels much larger due to 15' Vaulted Ceiling, Soaring Windows and Fireplace. Floors are Wood and Travertine throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances,Wine Frig, Granite, and Laundry area with Full Size Washer/Dryer. Master Suite has Camelback Mtn views, Walk in Closet and Master has Jetted Tub, Double Sinks and separate Shower. Second bedroom has Walk-in Closet and opens to Full Bath. Remote Controlled Blinds and remote Sun Shade on Patio. Move-In Ready 12 MONTH MINIMUM. There is One step down inside the unit.