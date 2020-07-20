All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4640 N 65TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4640 N 65TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4640 N 65TH Street

4640 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4640 North 65th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Camelback Mountain Views , patio overlooks 2nd Fairway of the Phoenician Resort Golf Course. Private Guard Gated Community offers a Turn-Key Resort Lifestyle only blocks to Scottsdale's best Shopping, Dining, Galleries and Vibrant Venues. This 1630sf of Open Living Space feels much larger due to 15' Vaulted Ceiling, Soaring Windows and Fireplace. Floors are Wood and Travertine throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances,Wine Frig, Granite, and Laundry area with Full Size Washer/Dryer. Master Suite has Camelback Mtn views, Walk in Closet and Master has Jetted Tub, Double Sinks and separate Shower. Second bedroom has Walk-in Closet and opens to Full Bath. Remote Controlled Blinds and remote Sun Shade on Patio. Move-In Ready 12 MONTH MINIMUM. There is One step down inside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 N 65TH Street have any available units?
4640 N 65TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 N 65TH Street have?
Some of 4640 N 65TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 N 65TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4640 N 65TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 N 65TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4640 N 65TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4640 N 65TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4640 N 65TH Street offers parking.
Does 4640 N 65TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 N 65TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 N 65TH Street have a pool?
No, 4640 N 65TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4640 N 65TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4640 N 65TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 N 65TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 N 65TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Westover Parc
6515 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College