4636 N ARCADIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room pool pool table bbq/grill

Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix this 1930's Spanish Colonial has an old Hollywood vibe. If features 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, walk in closets, a great room with marble island and gourmet kitchen. The open game room offers a pool table, buck hunter game, centipede game, high ceilings, and lot's of natural light. Antique wooden doors lead out to an intimate courtyard with a relaxing stone fountain. Camelback Mountain is your amazing view as you step into the large sparkling pool. This is a privately gated estate you will never want to leave.