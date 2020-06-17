All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4636 N ARCADIA Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4636 N ARCADIA Drive

4636 North Arcadia Drive · (602) 628-7332
Phoenix
Arcadia
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4636 North Arcadia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix this 1930's Spanish Colonial has an old Hollywood vibe. If features 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, walk in closets, a great room with marble island and gourmet kitchen. The open game room offers a pool table, buck hunter game, centipede game, high ceilings, and lot's of natural light. Antique wooden doors lead out to an intimate courtyard with a relaxing stone fountain. Camelback Mountain is your amazing view as you step into the large sparkling pool. This is a privately gated estate you will never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have any available units?
4636 N ARCADIA Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have?
Some of 4636 N ARCADIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 N ARCADIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4636 N ARCADIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 N ARCADIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive offer parking?
No, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive has a pool.
Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 N ARCADIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 N ARCADIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
