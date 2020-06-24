4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Arcadia area is the perfect blend of modern concept fused with traditional living. Home includes an extended eat-in-kitchen, formal dining and living/family room all in a contemporary open concept. Spa-like bathrooms with top of the line rain-forest style showers are sure to impress. Stunning quartz counters and ample cabinetry give this beautiful gourmet kitchen a stunning look. Custom over-sized windows provide the perfect amount of natural light. The upstairs master bedroom has dual walk-in closets and a huge sitting area! An extra long garage and off-patio storage area allow plenty of extra space. Lighted front desert landscaping and beautiful backyard, with its patio and artificial grass, is perfect for enjoying a relaxing afternoon!