All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive

4540 East Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4540 East Heatherbrae Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Arcadia area is the perfect blend of modern concept fused with traditional living. Home includes an extended eat-in-kitchen, formal dining and living/family room all in a contemporary open concept. Spa-like bathrooms with top of the line rain-forest style showers are sure to impress. Stunning quartz counters and ample cabinetry give this beautiful gourmet kitchen a stunning look. Custom over-sized windows provide the perfect amount of natural light. The upstairs master bedroom has dual walk-in closets and a huge sitting area! An extra long garage and off-patio storage area allow plenty of extra space. Lighted front desert landscaping and beautiful backyard, with its patio and artificial grass, is perfect for enjoying a relaxing afternoon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have any available units?
4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have?
Some of 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive offers parking.
Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 E HEATHERBRAE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College