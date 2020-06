Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Here you can live the luxury golf course life of Bellair with this fully furnished home. Immediate move in availability. Perfect for family or corporate relocation or vacation rental. 4 bedrooms, open kitchen with island, great room concept, family room, living room, master bedroom split, 2 car garage, private and community pools, golf course view from backyard.