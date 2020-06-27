4520 W Dailey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 Bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale home with three car garage. Tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets with crown molding, large island, granite counter tops, separate pantry, electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Three car garage and an oversized lot over 10,000 sq ft. Easy to maintain desert landscaping.