Phoenix, AZ
4520 W Dailey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4520 W Dailey Street

4520 West Dailey Street · No Longer Available
Location

4520 West Dailey Street, Phoenix, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
No Application Fees! Well maintained 3 Bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale home with three car garage. Tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets with crown molding, large island, granite counter tops, separate pantry, electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and stove top microwave. Large master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Three car garage and an oversized lot over 10,000 sq ft. Easy to maintain desert landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 W Dailey Street have any available units?
4520 W Dailey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 W Dailey Street have?
Some of 4520 W Dailey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 W Dailey Street currently offering any rent specials?
4520 W Dailey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 W Dailey Street pet-friendly?
No, 4520 W Dailey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4520 W Dailey Street offer parking?
Yes, 4520 W Dailey Street offers parking.
Does 4520 W Dailey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 W Dailey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 W Dailey Street have a pool?
No, 4520 W Dailey Street does not have a pool.
Does 4520 W Dailey Street have accessible units?
No, 4520 W Dailey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 W Dailey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 W Dailey Street has units with dishwashers.
