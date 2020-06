Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace oven

Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with pool and bonus room. Repainted inside and out. All tile flooring throughout. Large, eat-in kitchen, dining room, bonus room off the gated pool with French doors. Laundry is outside on the covered patio. Storage shed on the backyard. All appliances included.