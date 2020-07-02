All apartments in Phoenix
4453 E PUEBLO Avenue

4453 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4453 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $1500 Total Move-In if occupied before 5/1/2020!!! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. Two tone paint interior, tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Bedrooms located upstairs along with full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom offers walk in closet. Home also features a good size patio. This home is clean and move in ready!***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2,212.28 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have any available units?
4453 E PUEBLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have?
Some of 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4453 E PUEBLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue offer parking?
No, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4453 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

