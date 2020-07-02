4453 E PUEBLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $1500 Total Move-In if occupied before 5/1/2020!!! Great 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. Two tone paint interior, tile downstairs and carpeting upstairs. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Bedrooms located upstairs along with full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom offers walk in closet. Home also features a good size patio. This home is clean and move in ready!***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2,212.28 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***